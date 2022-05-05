Allen cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Allen was designated for assignment by the A's earlier this week and will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. He appeared in five big-league games this season and went 1-for-14 with a walk, a run and nine strikeouts.
More News
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Reinstated from COVID-19 IL•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Lands on COVID-19 IL•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Placed on restricted list•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Gets turn behind dish•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Returns to lineup•