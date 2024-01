Allen signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Allen's 2023 season was spent at Triple-A Jacksonville in the Marlins organization, where he posted an .802 OPS with 23 homers in 91 games. The 30-year-old has seen spot action in the majors over parts of four seasons, collecting a .540 OPS across 127 plate appearances.