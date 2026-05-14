Garrett (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Twins, allowing five runs on four hits and five walks in 1.1 innings. He struck out three.

Making his Marlins season debut after starting the year with Triple-A Jacksonville, Garrett didn't fare well in his first major-league start since 2024. Control was a major issue -- the left-hander tossed only 30 of his 64 pitches for strikes -- but Garrett's day could have been even worse had he not struck out Luke Keaschall to escape a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. With Robby Snelling (elbow) on the injured list, Garrett is tentatively lined up to face Atlanta in his next outing but doesn't shape up as an appealing fantasy option.