Garrett (forearm) has began playing catch, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Garrett will finally resume a throwing program after being placed on the injured list June 23 with a strained left forearm. The 26-year-old was deemed asymptomatic last week but spent several days focusing on strengthening his forearm before starting to throw. Garrett still has several checkpoints to complete before being activated and shouldn't be expected back for several weeks.