Garrett (4-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings in a 6-2 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out two.

The 25-year-old southpaw made a relatively early exit despite his stingy performance, throwing 66 pitches (43 strikes) and leaving with the score tied 1-1, but the Marlins erupted for three runs in the top of the sixth while Garrett was still the pitcher of record. He hasn't been tagged with a loss since May 8, going 3-0 over his last nine starts with a 1.98 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and dazzling 64:9 K:BB through 50 innings, Garrett will look to keep rolling in his next outing, likely to come at home early next week against the Cardinals.