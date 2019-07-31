Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Thriving in Florida State League
Garrett has a 2.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB through 39.1 innings over his last seven starts for High-A Jupiter.
Coming into the season, the 21-year-old had barely pitched since being drafted seventh overall in the 2017 draft due to Tommy john surgery, but Garrett has justified the selection with an impressive showing in the Florida State League. A promotion to get his feet wet in Double-A isn't out of the question depending on how much the Marlins want to limit his workload -- he's already thrown 90.1 innings this year -- but even if Garrett finishes out the campaign at Jupiter, the southpaw appears on track to push for a spot in the big-league rotation by 2021 at the latest.
