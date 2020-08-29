site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Brett Eibner: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Aug 29, 2020
Eibner was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Saturday.
Eibner had mixed results in two relief appearances this season, and he'll be cast off the 40-man roster as part of a string of transactions. The right-hander allowed three runs on two hits and four walks over 1.1 innings this year.
