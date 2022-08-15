Anderson isn't in the lineup Monday against the Padres, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Anderson is getting a breather after he went 1-for-8 with two strikeouts over the last two games. Joey Wendle will start at third base and lead off Monday.
