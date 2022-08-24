Anderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

This was Anderson's second homer since returning from a shoulder injury Aug. 12. In 10 games in that span, he's gone 7-for-34 (.206) with four extra-base hits, four RBI and a 6:12 BB:K. The 29-year-old has a .248/.343/.388 slash line with five long balls, 16 RBI, 30 runs scored and a stolen base through 245 plate appearances this year. He's functioned as the Marlins' primary right fielder with Avisail Garcia (hamstring) out.