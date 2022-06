Anderson (back) is on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment later this weekend, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

If cleared to report to a minor-league affiliate, Anderson could need multiple games to regain his timing at the plate, so the Marlins aren't likely to activate him for their weekend series versus the Mets. Anderson has been on the shelf since June 1 with a mild disc bulge in his lumbar spine.