Anderson (back) underwent an MRI on Tuesday and will visit with a spine specialist Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Anderson hasn't played since May 28 due to his back injury and doesn't yet have a timetable to rejoin the Marlins. However, a better idea of his status will likely come into focus after he visits with a specialist Wednesday. Joey Wendle (hamstring) is also on the injured list, so Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo have seen most of the playing time at third base recently.