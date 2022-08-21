Hoeing (0-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two batters over three innings.

It's difficult to fault Hoeing for his struggles, as he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day to make a surprise big-league debut against the MLB's winningest team after scheduled starter Braxton Garrett was placed on the IL with an oblique strain. Still, the 25-year-old was considerably outmatched, allowing three runs in the first inning and four more in the third before being pulled having thrown 73 pitches. Hoeing did at least manage to keep the ball mostly in the strike zone, but he was pummeled for eight hits, including a pair of homers. It's uncertain whether he'll stick in the rotation moving forward or if Miami will develop another plan to account for Garrett's absence. Notably, Trevor Rogers (back) has made a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A and could return to the Marlins' rotation at some point next week.