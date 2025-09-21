Faucher earned the save Saturday against Texas, allowing one run on two hits and one walk in the ninth inning.

It wasn't easy for Faucher, who stranded the possible tying and go-ahead runs by getting Joc Pederson to pop up to end the game. The right-hander has a career-high 15 saves as Miami's primary closer this season, recording a respectable 3.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB over 58.2 innings. That said, Tyler Phillips and Lake Bachar are also in the ninth-inning mix for the Marlins.