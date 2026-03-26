Faucher is expected to share setup duties with Anthony Bender for the Marlins to begin the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Faucher recorded a career-high 15 saves in 2025, but the offseason addition of Pete Fairbanks bumps him down to an eight-inning assignment. Faucher appears ready for Opening Day after delivering a 1.80 ERA and 5:2 K:BB in five spring innings, and he's a good bet to blow past the career-best 11 holds he produced in 2024.