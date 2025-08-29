Faucher struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

Faucher took care of business on a tidy seven pitches (six strikes) to secure his second save in as many outings. It's been a tough August for the right-hander -- he's taken two losses while adding three saves and a hold, and he's given up four runs (two earned) over 10 innings. On the year, he's 13-for-18 in save chances with six holds, a 3.35 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB through 51 innings. Faucher looks to still have the edge over Ronny Henriquez for save chances, though the Marlins haven't produced a lot of chances this month.