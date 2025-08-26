Faucher earned a save Monday against Atlanta, striking out one and allowing one run on one hit and no walks in the ninth inning.

Faucher served up a solo home run to Drake Baldwin, but he hung on to record his 12th save of the season. The right-hander should remain one of Miami's top ninth-inning options to wrap up the year, though the team's committee approach at closer can be frustrating for fantasy managers at times. Faucher has a 3.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 48:21 K:BB over 50 innings.