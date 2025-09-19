Faucher earned the save Thursday against the Rockies, recording the final out of the game while allowing one hit.

Faucher was summoned with two outs after Valente Bellozo surrendered four runs in the ninth inning. The right-hander gave up a single to Hunter Goodman before inducing a game-ending groundout to secure his 14th save of the year. Faucher has been sharp of late, holding opponents scoreless in seven of his last eight appearances, and needed just six pitches to wrap things up Thursday. On the season, the 29-year-old has converted 14 of 19 save chances while adding seven holds and posting a 3.28 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB across 57.2 innings.