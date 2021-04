Wallach won a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster as the No. 2 catcher, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

He beat out veteran non-roster invitee Sandy Leon for the job. Wallach is a solid defender and game-caller behind the plate, traits which allowed him to assume the starting role down the stretch last year as Jorge Alfaro struggled, but Wallach's career .600 OPS in the majors gives him little fantasy ceiling even if he were to see significant playing time again.