Poteet didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Nationals, giving up only one hit and one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Making his first start of the season after eight relief appearances, Poteet could only give the Marlins 54 pitches (37 strikes) but still came within one out of picking up his first win of the season. The performance almost certainly earned the 27-year-old another turn or two in the rotation while Jesus Luzardo (forearm) is sidelined, but with Edward Cabrera and Max Meyer looming at Triple-A, Poteet likely isn't a long-term option as a starter.