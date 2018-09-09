Straily (oblique) maintains hope that he'll be able to pitch again this season, but it appears doubtful he'll return to the mound in 2018, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins have utilized a six-man rotation recently, so the team may choose to just scale down to five starters while Straily is on the mend. Due to the expanded roster, the Marlins won't have to place Straily on the disabled list, but since he's without a timetable to resume throwing and there's less than a month left in the season, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to handle a starter's workload anytime soon.