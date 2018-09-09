Marlins' Dan Straily: Doubtful to pitch again in 2018
Straily (oblique) maintains hope that he'll be able to pitch again this season, but it appears doubtful he'll return to the mound in 2018, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins have utilized a six-man rotation recently, so the team may choose to just scale down to five starters while Straily is on the mend. Due to the expanded roster, the Marlins won't have to place Straily on the disabled list, but since he's without a timetable to resume throwing and there's less than a month left in the season, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to handle a starter's workload anytime soon.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Suffers oblique strain•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Exits outing early•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Stuck with no-decision•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Shuts down Braves for fifth win•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Hit hard vs. Nationals•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Escapes with no-decision against Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...