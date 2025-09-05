Marlins' Derek Hill: IL move official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miami placed Hill (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Sept. 2.
Hill suffered a hamstring strain in Monday's game against the Nationals, and a report Wednesday indicated he'll miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign due to the issue. Friday's move opens up a spot on the active roster for Jack Winkler, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.
