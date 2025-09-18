Hill (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Previous reports indicated that the right hamstring strain Hill suffered in early September would end his season, but it now appears he's got a shot to be activated from the 10-day injured list before the end of the month. Hill's playing time had fallen off before he got hurt, and if he does make it back before the end of the season, it would likely be in a reserve role.