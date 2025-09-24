The White Sox claimed Hill off waivers from the Marlins on Wednesday.

Hill was DFA'd by Miami earlier in the week but will spent the remaining five days of the regular season with the White Sox after the team placed Mike Tauchman (knee) on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. Hill slashed .213/.275/.331 with three home runs, 10 RBI, 19 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 9:46 BB:K across 141 plate appearances with the Marlins.