Olson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing full Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, per Fish on the Farm.

Olson was the 110th overall pick in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He posted a 4.15 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB over 34.2 innings spanning eight starts in High-A ball before getting hurt. Given the nature of his surgery, Olson may not be ready to pitch again until 2027, though he could return to action late in 2026.