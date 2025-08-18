Pauley was dealing with right side tightness Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Pauley did not appear in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox, which is now understood to have been the result of right side discomfort. The 24-year-old will likely undergo additional testing in the near future, and it's possible that he may require a stint on the injured list. Infielder Maximo Acosta is set to be called up Monday, which could be a move to replace Pauley on the 26-man roster.