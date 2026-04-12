Marlins' Graham Pauley: Sitting against Skubal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pauley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Pauley had started in each of the Marlins' last four games, but he'll take a seat Sunday while the Tigers send southpaw Tarik Skubal to the bump. He'll be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitters Owen Caissie and Liam Hicks.
More News
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Idle against lefty again•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Two doubles in Wednesday's rout•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Sitting against lefty•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Playing third base Sunday•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Slated to play third base Sunday•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Nearing full clearance•