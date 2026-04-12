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Pauley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Pauley had started in each of the Marlins' last four games, but he'll take a seat Sunday while the Tigers send southpaw Tarik Skubal to the bump. He'll be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitters Owen Caissie and Liam Hicks.

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