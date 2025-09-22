Manager Clayton McCullough said that the Marlins were set to decide Sunday whether Conine (shoulder) would be activated from the 60-day injured list for the final week of the regular season, MLB.com reports.

McCullough didn't tip his hand regarding the Marlins' plans for Conine, but the 28-year-old did his best during his recent minor-league rehab assignment to demonstrate that he had made a full recovery from the surgery he required in late April to address a dislocated left shoulder. Over nine games at Triple-A Jacksonville, Conine slashed .292/.514/.583 with two home runs and an 11:9 BB:K. He saw three starts in left field, three in right field and three as a designated hitter during his rehab assignment.