Marlins' Griffin Conine: Could return for final week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Clayton McCullough said that the Marlins were set to decide Sunday whether Conine (shoulder) would be activated from the 60-day injured list for the final week of the regular season, MLB.com reports.
McCullough didn't tip his hand regarding the Marlins' plans for Conine, but the 28-year-old did his best during his recent minor-league rehab assignment to demonstrate that he had made a full recovery from the surgery he required in late April to address a dislocated left shoulder. Over nine games at Triple-A Jacksonville, Conine slashed .292/.514/.583 with two home runs and an 11:9 BB:K. He saw three starts in left field, three in right field and three as a designated hitter during his rehab assignment.
More News
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Expected to miss rest of season•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Surgery scheduled•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Dislocates left shoulder•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Diagnosed with left shoulder injury•