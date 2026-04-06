Marlins' Griffin Conine: On bench against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
The left-handed-hitting Conine will take a seat for the third game in a row while the Marlins face off against a third straight lefty starter (Brandon Williamson). Heriberto Hernandez will step in for Conine in left field.
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