Conine (hamstring) is likely to be placed on the 10-day injured list, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Conine was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Reds after injuring his left hamstring on a diving attempt in the outfield. The Marlins have not yet referred to the injury as a strain, but it seems they're expecting to make a roster move. Deyvison De Los Santos is expected to be the roster replacement for Conine.