Marlins' Griffin Conine: Slated for surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conine will undergo a left hamstring tendon excision next week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Conine suffered a left hamstring strain during Thursday's game against Cincinnati and has now decided to go under the knife to treat the problem. He's expected to miss 6-8 weeks following the procedure, setting him up for a return to Miami's lineup in late May or early June.
More News
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Officially sent to injured list•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Likely headed to injured list•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Pulled with hamstring injury•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: On bench against lefty•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Back in action Friday•
-
Marlins' Griffin Conine: Sitting Wednesday due to illness•