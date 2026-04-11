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Conine will undergo a left hamstring tendon excision next week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Conine suffered a left hamstring strain during Thursday's game against Cincinnati and has now decided to go under the knife to treat the problem. He's expected to miss 6-8 weeks following the procedure, setting him up for a return to Miami's lineup in late May or early June.

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