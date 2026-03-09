Conine went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Batting third and getting the start in right field, Conine switched places with Christopher Morel at first base to begin the sixth inning. Conine's third-inning long ball off Andre Pallante was his first of the spring, and he's looked good at the plate in Grapefruit League action, batting .278 (5-for-18) with a 6:6 BB:K. Morel remains the favorite to start at first base for the Marlins, but if he isn't able to handle the position defensively or struggles at the plate -- he's batting only .190 (4-for-21) with a 1:7 BB:K in eight spring appearances, after stumbling to a .651 OPS the last two seasons -- Conine may be the next man up.