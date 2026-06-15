Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Belts sixth homer

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Getting the start in left field and batting fifth, Hernandez took Paul Skenes deep in the second inning to open the scoring in a 4-2 victory. The 26-year-old outfielder has been locked in this month, slashing .333/.368/.694 through 10 games in June with four of his six homers on the season, along with eight runs and eight RBI. The surge has moved Hernandez to the top of the depth chart in left field, allowing Kyle Stowers to see more time at first base.