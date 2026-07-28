Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Drills 15th homer

Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-7 win over the Phillies.

Hernandez posted his fourth multi-hit effort in his past six outings, continuing a hot stretch at the dish during the month of July. Over his last 76 at-bats, he's batting .303 with seven homers, eight doubles and 12 RBI. On the year, Hernandez is slashing a respectable .245/.314/.486 with a career-high 15 long balls, 12 doubles 41 RBI and seven steals across 271 trips to the dish.