Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Taking seat Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Philadelphia.
It's a routine day off for Hernandez, who had started each of the previous five contests. Agustin Ramirez will serve as the Marlins' designated hitter and Liam Hicks will do the catching Thursday.
