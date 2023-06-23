Brazoban (2-1) picked up the win in Thursday's 6-4 victory over the Pirates by retiring the only batter he faced.

The right-hander took the mound with two outs and a runner aboard in the eighth inning with the Marlins down 4-1 and got Connor Joe to ground out, making Brazoban the pitcher of record when his offense broke out for five runs in the bottom of the frame. Since his return to the majors following a brief demotion to Triple-A Jacksonville earlier this month, the 33-year-old has delivered three scoreless appearances with a 3:0 K:BB over 3.1 innings, getting credited with a win in two of them.