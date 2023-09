Berry (foot) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday, per the MiLB's transactions log.

Berry hit the 7-day injured list Sept. 12 due to a foot contusion, but he's been cleared to return following a brief absence. The 22-year-old is slashing .248/.301/.442 with five homers, 22 RBI, four stolen bags and 22 runs scored through 28 contests this season with Double-A Pensacola.