Berry has five multi-hit performances and six extra-base hits in his last 12 games for High-A Beloit, slashing .333/.415/.556 over that stretch with a 15.1 percent strikeout rate.

The sixth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Berry has struggled badly this season and had a .509 OPS and 24.2 percent strikeout rate in 194 plate appearances before his recent hot streak began. The 22-year-old has mostly played third base for Beloit, but his most fitting role will probably be designated hitter; therefore, his bat needs to carry him if he's going to reach the majors. The surge is encouraging, but Berry has a long way to go to live up to his draft status.