Double-A Pensacola placed Berry on its 7-day injured list Sept. 1 with a foot contusion, FishOnFirst.com reports.

Berry was initially confined to a walking boot upon being diagnosed with the injury, and though he's not expected to be facing a long-term absence, it's unclear if he'll be ready to play again before Pensacola's season ends Sunday. The 22-year-old switch hitter contributed a .248/.301/.442 slash line with five home runs and four stolen bases in 28 games following his promotion from High-A Beloit in late July.