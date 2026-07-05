Marlins' Jakob Marsee: Exits game with knee contusion

Marsee was removed from Sunday's game against the Athletics due to a right knee contusion, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Marsee was hit in the right kneecap by a pitch from Gage Jump in the third inning. Marsee initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Griffin Conine in the bottom of the frame. The good news for Marsee is that X-rays came back negative, and with the Marlins having an off-day Monday, he may not miss time and be in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Mariners.