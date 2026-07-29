Marlins' Jakob Marsee: Late addition to lineup

Marsee was added to the Miami lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies and will start in center field and bat ninth, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With southpaw Jesus Luzardo on the hill for the Phillies, the left-handed-hitting Marsee had been scheduled to receive the afternoon off. However, after third baseman Leo Jimenez was a late scratch due to a stomach ailment, Javier Sanoja will cover the hot corner, while Marsee will be needed to fill the open outfield spot. Marsee will be flanked in the outfield by Heriberto Hernandez in left and Esteury Ruiz in right.