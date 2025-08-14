Marsee went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 13-4 win over the Guardians.

Marsee tied a franchise record with seven RBI, highlighted by home runs in the first and fifth innings. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the 24-year-old is just the third player ever to drive in at least seven runs in a game within his first 13 career contests. He's erupted out of the gate with a 1.414 OPS, three homers, 13 RBI, eight runs scored, six steals and a 9:9 BB:K over his first 48 major-league plate appearances.