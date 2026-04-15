Marsee went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a run scored and a steal during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.

Marsee scored the game's first run in the first inning on a Agustin Ramirez sacrifice fly, and the former gave the Marlins a 4-0 lead in the second on an RBI single before stealing second base. Marsee is batting just .174 across 81 plate appearances to open the season, but his eight steals are tied with Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt for most in the majors, with four of those swipes coming against the Reds on April 7. Marsee's two triples are also tied for second most in MLB behind Corbin Carroll (three).