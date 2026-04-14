Marsee went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over Atlanta.

The 24-year-old center fielder has had a tough start to the year at the plate, but Marsee has made an impact when he's been able to get on base. Through 17 games, he's slashing a tepid .152/.260/.227 with a double, two triples, three RBI and 12 runs, and he's gone 7-for-8 on steal attempts -- putting him in a tie for first place in the NL in that category with the Pirates' Oneil Cruz and the Nationals' Nasim Nunez.