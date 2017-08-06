Nelson, 19, is hitting .361 with nine RBI over his last 10 games for Low-A Greensboro.

A 15th round pick last season, Nelson is raking during his first taste of full-season ball. He is batting .311/.356/.458 through 91 games. Nelson does not have big power or speed, and he could stand to be a bit more patient at the dish. Still, it is difficult to argue with his average, and he could move quickly up the ranks for the Marlins due to their lack of depth in their farm system.