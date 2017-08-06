Marlins' James Nelson: Surging at Low-A
Nelson, 19, is hitting .361 with nine RBI over his last 10 games for Low-A Greensboro.
A 15th round pick last season, Nelson is raking during his first taste of full-season ball. He is batting .311/.356/.458 through 91 games. Nelson does not have big power or speed, and he could stand to be a bit more patient at the dish. Still, it is difficult to argue with his average, and he could move quickly up the ranks for the Marlins due to their lack of depth in their farm system.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...