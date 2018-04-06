Marlins' James Nelson: Out with minor knee injury
Nelson has a minor knee injury and is expected to be ready for game action by the end of April, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.
Nelson was held back in extended spring training due to the injury, and while Rosenbaum did not specify which level he will head to, High-A seems most likely, as the 20-year-old third baseman played 102 games at Low-A last year. He has a lightning quick bat and at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, he should eventually grow into 20-plus homer pop.
More News
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....