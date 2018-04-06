Nelson has a minor knee injury and is expected to be ready for game action by the end of April, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

Nelson was held back in extended spring training due to the injury, and while Rosenbaum did not specify which level he will head to, High-A seems most likely, as the 20-year-old third baseman played 102 games at Low-A last year. He has a lightning quick bat and at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, he should eventually grow into 20-plus homer pop.