Nelson was traded from the Marlins to the Yankees along with cash considerations Wednesday in exchange for Stephen Tarpley.

Nelson spent the entirety of 2019 at High-A Jupiter but experienced very little success. In 121 games, he hit .228/.279/.296 with just four home runs. That comes after he hit an even worse .211/.262/.280 in 62 games at the same level in 2018.

