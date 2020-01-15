Yankees' James Nelson: Traded to Yankees
Nelson was traded from the Marlins to the Yankees along with cash considerations Wednesday in exchange for Stephen Tarpley.
Nelson spent the entirety of 2019 at High-A Jupiter but experienced very little success. In 121 games, he hit .228/.279/.296 with just four home runs. That comes after he hit an even worse .211/.262/.280 in 62 games at the same level in 2018.
