Junk (ankle) is slated to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Astros, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Junk has been behind schedule after suffering a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain early on in camp. He will throw one inning in Saturday's appearance before building up his workload from there. The right-hander is likely ticketed for a long-relief role with Miami.

