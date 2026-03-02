Marlins' Janson Junk: Spring debut coming Saturday
Junk (ankle) is slated to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Astros, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Junk has been behind schedule after suffering a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain early on in camp. He will throw one inning in Saturday's appearance before building up his workload from there. The right-hander is likely ticketed for a long-relief role with Miami.
