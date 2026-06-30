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Marlins' Javier Sanoja: Collects three hits, three RBI

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sanoja went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run and three RBI in a 10-7 win over the Rockies on Monday.

Sanoja had one of the biggest hits of the game for the Marlins, clearing the bases with a three-run triple in the seventh inning to give the team a 9-5 lead. He finished a homer shy of a cycle while logging his second three-hit performance over his past three contests. Sanoja isn't typically counted on to be a run producer -- in fact, his three RBI in the win were more than he had tallied across his previous 16 games combined. Still, he's started at third base in two of the Marlins' past three contests and may be picking up momentum there, as Miami hasn't gotten much production from that position this season.

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