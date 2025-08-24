Sanoja went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays.

The 22-year-old utility player kept the Marlins in the game nearly single-handedly with RBI singles in the ninth and 11th innings, in the process becoming the first player in franchise history to have multiple game-tying hits in the ninth inning or later in the same game. Sanoja has started five of the last six games at third base with Graham Pauley (oblique) and Connor Norby (wrist) both on the shelf, going 6-for-21 (.286) with a double, a homer, a steal, two runs and four RBI.