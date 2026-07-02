Marlins' Javier Sanoja: On base three times in shaky effort

Sanoja went 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

While his line in the box score looks good, it was a game Sanoja would probably rather forget. He was caught stealing after drawing a walk to lead off the second inning, then committed an error in the fifth that resulted in four unearned runs and Max Meyer's first loss of the season. Sanoja has started the last three games at three different positions (second base, shortstop and third base), and manager Clayton McCullough will likely continue to find ways to get the 23-year-old into the lineup on a regular basis given his .306/.329/.500 slash line since the beginning of June with eight extra-base hits including two homers, two steals, 11 runs and 14 RBI in 25 contests.